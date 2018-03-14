Former high school football star killed by Tulare Police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A former high school football star at Tulare Union High School was shot and killed by Tulare Police on Monday.

The shooting was caught on video by bystanders.

In the video it appears that the high school student and the officer get into an altercation that leads up to the shooting.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Monday officers were responding to the assault of a bus driver near the corner of East Cross Avenue and North Cherry Street.

When they spotted a man matching suspect description. They tried to talk to him when they say he tried to fight them.

According to police the altercation prompted officers to deploy their tasers which they say were ineffective.

Cell phone video of the encounter shows one officer running after the suspect before deploying his taser. The officer takes out his baton and swings. The chase continuing across the street when the second officer uses pepper spray on the suspect.

Shots are fired shortly after.

The suspect identified as Jontell Reedom died at the hospital.