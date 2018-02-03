Four local athletes honored for committing to different universities

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Four of Bakersfield High School's athletes were honored Friday morning for what they say has been hard work in and out of the classroom.

Although National Signing Day isn't until Wednesday, Feb. 7th, the Drillers celebrated the accomplishments of Caden Ochoa, Justin McGill, Taylor Caldwell, and Adria Golla in the Little Harvey Auditorium.

Caden Ochoa, the BHS quarterback, committed to play football at Cal Poly. Justin McGill, committed to play football at Sacramento State University.

Taylor Caldwell will go on to play basketball at Grand Canyon University, while Adria Golla will swim at Western State University.