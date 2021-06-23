Fraud allegations & city manager position discussed at Arvin City Council

ARVIN, CA (KERO) — The Arvin City Council agreed to utilize Municipal Solutions, LLC, for the search for a new city manager during Tuesday's meeting. According to city officials, it would cost the city $20,000 dollars to use the service. However, they hope the recruitment process will only take about three months.

This all happened after the former city manager sent a letter to the state EDD office, accusing Mayor Olivia Trujillo of possible unemployment insurance fraud. The allegations came up once again during public comment, with a few criticizing Trujillo, but some spoke in support of her.

"I want to make a few things clear. These accusations against the mayor are accusations. There is no proof of guilt, the mayor is open to an investigation, and it does sadden me because this is a distraction from the city, being able to do City Business and focus on the issues that residents care about," said Olivia Calderon, resident of Arvin.

Mayor Trujillo never spoke on or addressed the allegations during the meeting. However, she has said in the past, she is seeking legal representation to defend herself and is not giving up.

Former City Councilmember Gabriela Martinez was also accused of the same thing by the former city manager.