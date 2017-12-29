Free New Year's Day meals and gifts for homeless, less fortunate

2:16 PM, Dec 29, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

Free meals and gifts will be offered to the homeless and less fortunate on New Year’s Day.

Meals will be served Monday, January 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Comprehensive Blood & Cancer Center located on 6501 Truxtun Avenue in Bakersfield.

Gifts may include sweatshirts, hygiene kits and mittens, according to a press release.

Meals, sponsored by the Ravi & Naina Patel Foundation, will be served by CBCC physicians and staff.

For more information or to sign up an organization, contact Shannon Hernandez at 661-862-7154.

 

Transportation vans will stop at Bakersfield Homeless Center and the Bakersfield Rescue Mission at the following times:

Van Departure from Bethany & Rescue Mission   11:00 a.m. & 11:30 a.m.

Van Departure from Rescue Mission                       Noon and continuing until 1 p.m.

Departure from CBCC                                                 12:15, 12:45, 1:15, 1:30 p.m.

 

