Free New Year's Day meals and gifts for homeless, less fortunate

Free meals and gifts will be offered to the homeless and less fortunate on New Year’s Day.
Meals will be served Monday, January 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Comprehensive Blood & Cancer Center located on 6501 Truxtun Avenue in Bakersfield.
Gifts may include sweatshirts, hygiene kits and mittens, according to a press release.
Meals, sponsored by the Ravi & Naina Patel Foundation, will be served by CBCC physicians and staff.
For more information or to sign up an organization, contact Shannon Hernandez at 661-862-7154.
Transportation vans will stop at Bakersfield Homeless Center and the Bakersfield Rescue Mission at the following times:
Van Departure from Bethany & Rescue Mission 11:00 a.m. & 11:30 a.m.
Van Departure from Rescue Mission Noon and continuing until 1 p.m.
Departure from CBCC 12:15, 12:45, 1:15, 1:30 p.m.
