Free screenings focused on senior healthcare

First Annual Senior Health Expo at BFMC

12:52 PM, Nov 3, 2018

First Annual Senior Health Expo gave seniors access to preventative screenings.

KERO
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Preventative care is a key to a happy and healthy life. That's according to health workers at Bakersfield Family Medical Center. To keep seniors healthier longer, Saturday Bakersfield Family Medical Center hosted a free Senior Health Expo.

During the expo BFMC employees offered free flu shots, BMI screenings, cholesterol tests and blood pressure screenings. Physician's assistant Derek Harmon said those screenings and test are especially important for people 65 years and old, who are more prone to disease. 

Harmon said seniors should get checked at least once a year and more if they are more prone to illness. He said if you missed Saturday's event to schedule a physical with your healthcare provider.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News