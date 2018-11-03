Free screenings focused on senior healthcare

Preventative care is a key to a happy and healthy life. That's according to health workers at Bakersfield Family Medical Center. To keep seniors healthier longer, Saturday Bakersfield Family Medical Center hosted a free Senior Health Expo.

During the expo BFMC employees offered free flu shots, BMI screenings, cholesterol tests and blood pressure screenings. Physician's assistant Derek Harmon said those screenings and test are especially important for people 65 years and old, who are more prone to disease.

Harmon said seniors should get checked at least once a year and more if they are more prone to illness. He said if you missed Saturday's event to schedule a physical with your healthcare provider.