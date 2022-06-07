Free summer meals for kids in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Summer can bring new challenges for parents like scrambling for childcare or finding ways to bring healthy foods to their kids. So, local school districts are stepping up to make sure there are meals available for families in Kern.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is partnering with the Kern High School District to provide free breakfast to kids in the community from 2 to 18 years old starting June 7th. There are 18 high schools participating including Arvin High School, Bakersfield High School, South High School, and Vista West. For a full list of sites visit KernHigh.org.

And the Rosedale Union School District is also providing free meals to all youth 18 and under this summer. You can text "FOOD" to 304304 to find a location closest to home.