Free tacos for locals filing taxes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - If you're looking for the perfect moment to file your taxes, this may be your shot.
Lighthouse Tax and Notary Service will be giving away free tacos on Saturday, Feb. 3rd to those who file their taxes on that day or before.
The taco giveaway will run from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at their location on 3211 Niles Street.
