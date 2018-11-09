Free vaccine event for dogs this Sunday

Sydney Isenberg
11:58 AM, Nov 9, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A SafeFurr Place Animal Rescue and Bakersfield Boxers & Bullies Rescue are hosting a free vacinne event for dogs this weekend.

The event will be held at Heritage Park on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The two groups will be offering free parvo/ distemper vaccines for dogs. 

In September, Kern County Animal Services urged pet owners who had recently adopted dogs from them to get their pets vaccinated after 14 dogs in the shelter tested positive for distemper

Heritage Park is located on Mount Vernon Avenue and Bernard Street in East Bakersfield.

