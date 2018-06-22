French bulldog Wade Wilson needs a home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - It was when his health took a turn for the worst that French bulldog Wade Wilson was surrendered to a shelter in Shafter.

His former owners didn't know that his infected eye and limp leg were actually affects of Valley Fever.

“They were unable to care for him, so they just took him to the shelter," she said. “The shelter discovered it. They figured out what he had."

Wade tested for Valley Fever, a disease that is said to be almost unavoidable.

“Unless you can keep your pet 100% away from the dirt, then it’s impossible,” said Kern County Animal Services veterinarian Kimberly Wilson. “Then we get the winds coming through here and it gets all of the dust in the air, they breathe it in that way too.”

Now, Wade is looking for a 'fur-ever' home with new owners that can take on his costs for treatment, too. Medication for a dog with Valley Fever could range anywhere from hundreds to thousands of dollars.

“I think you can get to the point where the disease is at a very low number," said Wilson. "So whether you would say they are cured of it...probably not because there still is some fungal antibodies in the body. But you can certainly get to the point where a dog lives a long time without needing treatment.”

“I would encourage people to take a chance on a dog with some kind of rough affliction," said Skow. "Give him a shot because they might just be your best friend.”

For more information on how you can adopt Wade Wilson or make a donation for his treatment click here.