Fresno Unified teacher arrested for possession of child sexual abuse materials

FRESNO, Calif. (KERO) — On Thursday, October 6th, detectives with the Central California Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force arrested Hunter Carlis of Fresno, California. Carlis, 30, was booked into the Fresno County Jail on a felony charge of possessing child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

The ICAC Task Force had been monitoring the online sharing of CSAM files when they found information directing them to the home where Carlis lived. After securing a search warrant, task force detectives visited the home and spoke with Carlis.

Carlis was employed as a substitute teacher for the Fresno Unified School District from September of 2020 through August of 2021. Since then, he has been permanently employed teaching 6th graders at Ayer Elementary School in Fresno.

Detectives seized Carlis’ electronic devices containing numerous photographs of nude children and arrested him. The full investigation into photographs is ongoing.

The Fresno Unified School District released a statement about the arrest, calling his conduct disturbing and unacceptable. Carlis has been placed on administrative leave from the district while it conducts its own investigation.

“Student safety is a top priority for the district, and as such, we are fully cooperating with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and will continue to do so throughout the course of its investigation,” reads the statement from the school district.

ABC23/Fresno Sheriff

According to the statement from the sheriff’s office, there is a possibility that Carlis has had inappropriate interactions with children which has not been reported. FCSO asks anyone who is aware of such activity to please contact Detective Oscar Rivas at (559) 487-6019. You can also email the detective at Oscar.Rivas@FresnoSheriff.org. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can also call Fresno County Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP (7867).