Friends of Hero Day group raises funds to make inaugural Hero Day ‘free’ for first responders

SHAVER LAKE, Calif. — When a local group of avid skiers and cabin owners in the Shaver Lake area heard about the first-ever Central Sierra Resiliency Fund “Hero Day” at China Peak, they wanted to help further. As a result of independent fundraising, lift tickets for first responders will be free.

To date, the group, calling themselves “Friends of Hero Day”, have fundraised through individuals to make the first 175 first responders’ lift tickets of the day free. The group will continue outreach and fundraising with the hope to raise additional funds before the event Friday, March 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at China Peak.

“Our homes and cabins are still here because of these men and women. When everyone else was leaving the area because of the fire, these people stayed and worked through it. We wanted to give something back to say thank you,” said Brian Nichols, found of "Friends of Hero Day."

The first 175 first responders will receive free lift tickets on March 26 and thereafter, tickets, ski/board rentals and lessons for first responders and their immediate family at the $25 Hero Day rates.

Guests will experience live music on the Day Lodge deck and $2 from every pint of Tioga-Sequoia’s “Forest Strong” beer poured on Hero Day will benefit the Central Sierra Resiliency Fund to support ongoing recovery and revitalization efforts to the region following the Creek Fire.

Check here to learn more about Central Sierra Resiliency Fund’s “Hero Day’ at China Peak.

This event is held in partnership with Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Company, 20% of sales from first responders’ discounted purchases will benefit the Central Sierra Resiliency Fund.