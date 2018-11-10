Funding relief for schools closed by wildfires

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson announced today that assistance is available for any schools forced to close as a result of raging wildfires in Butte, Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

According to the Department, hundreds of schools statewide have been impacted by the recent wildfires.

“These fires have been tragic and devastating. Lives have been lost, homes destroyed, and communities devastated. I extend my deepest sympathies for the families, firefighters, first responders, communities, students, teachers and school districts that have been affected," Torlakson said. “Safety is the absolute top priority for students and their families, and I thank school officials for acting quickly to close any school sites due to evacuations or hazardous air quality.”

The Camp Fire has burned over 70 thousand acres and destroyed 2 thousand structures including Paradise Elementary School. It has forced 52,000 people near the fire to evacuate.

State law allows for local educational agencies to apply for a waiver to hold them harmless from the loss of Local Control Funding Formula funding based on attendance and state instructional time penalties, if they have to close because of a natural disaster such as floods, fires or earthquakes.

Approval for school closures and material decreases in attendance may be requested by submitting a J-13A form.

