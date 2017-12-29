Gang sweep targeting Arvin, Lamont area leads to 21 arrests

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

21 alleged gang members were arrested Thursday as part of another major gang sweep in Kern County.

Over the last several months, there was a rising trend of violent crimes in the areas of Lamont, Weedpatch and the City of Arvin, many of them gang related, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said.

Earlier this month, a multi-agency sweep resulted in the arrest of 40 alleged West Side Crip gang members.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office, Kern County Probation, California State Parole, and Arvin Police took part in Thursday’s zero tolerance enforcement operation of probation and parole compliance checks.

The operation targeted over 40 homes of known gang members and narcotics offenders, KCSO said.

Deputies made 7 felony and 14 misdemeanor arrests.

One suspect was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, one alleged sex offender was arrested for being out of compliance with his mandatory registration, and several suspects were arrested on various narcotics related offenses.

Other arrests were made for violation of parole, violation of Post Release Community Supervision and violation of the Electronic Monitoring Program.

Anyone with information regarding criminal activity is requested to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040.