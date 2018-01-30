Garces Memorial High School announces New Athletic Director

Haze
HI: 68°
LO: 46°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Garces Memorial High School announced Wednesday that Mr. Brian Dignan will be the new Athletic Director at Garces Memorial High School.
He will assume his new role on January 30, 2018, and will continue in his current role as teacher and Head Basketball Coach.
GHS says Mr. Dignan believes "Success revolves around faith, hard work, resiliency, communication, and focusing on the daily challenges with a positive attitude."
Garces Memorial High School announced Wednesday that Mr. Brian Dignan will be the new Athletic Director at Garces Memorial High School.
A new 99 Cent store headed to Bakersfield on Niles Street and they are giving out a pretty sweet deal to the first nine customers.
The Bakersfield City School District currently accepting nominations for inductees into the BCSD Hall of Fame Class of 2018.