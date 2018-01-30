Garces Memorial High School announces New Athletic Director

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Garces Memorial High School announced Wednesday that Mr. Brian Dignan will be the new Athletic Director at Garces Memorial High School.

He will assume his new role on January 30, 2018, and will continue in his current role as teacher and Head Basketball Coach.

GHS says Mr. Dignan believes "Success revolves around faith, hard work, resiliency, communication, and focusing on the daily challenges with a positive attitude."