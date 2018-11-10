Garces Memorial High School hosts event to honor veterans

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Veterans Day is right around the corner, but honorary ceremonies are already getting started i Kern County.

Many service members say that Veterans Day can be an emotional day filled with both good and bad memories, but they say the support they receive from schools like Garces High and the community is what makes the ups and downs worth it every year.

For the last four years, Garces High students have made sure that no one feels forgotten during Veterans Day.

Senior Hailey Martin said the ceremony is extremely special for her to take part in.

"I think it's very important for our community, especially here at Garces to honor our veterans because they gave us the right to have religious freedom and to be able to pray every day and attend the school that we do," Martin said.

During the ceremony, veterans were recognized with a Saint Sebastian Medal, as a token of everlasting strength. The ceremony itself helps veterans feel a sense of appreciation each year and helps students understand what it takes to wear that uniform and persevere.

Garces is not the only group who opened up their doors to veterans on Friday.

Places like Fabulous Burger also donated 10 percent of its profits to the local chapter of the American Legion Riders Philanthropic Group that focuses on support for veterans, their families as well as other community outreach.