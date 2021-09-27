Gas prices drop over 7 cents per gallon in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — If you are thinking of filling up your tank for the week, now may be the time as gas prices have fallen in the Bakersfield area.

According to GasBuddy, the price of gas at the pump have fallen 7.3 cents per gallon in the past week. That means you will be paying around $4.24 per gallon at the pump. That is based on a survey of 300 stations in Bakersfield. The price of gas in the city is 4.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, but still $1.20 per gallon higher than this time last year.

The cheapest station in Bakersfield is priced at $3.65 per gallon as of Monday while the most expensive is $4.87. The lowest price in the state today is $3.49 per gallon while the highest is $6.29.

Historical gasoline prices in Bakersfield and the national average going back ten years:



September 27, 2020: $3.04/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

September 27, 2019: $3.75/g (U.S. Average: $2.64/g)

September 27, 2018: $3.63/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

September 27, 2017: $3.10/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)

September 27, 2016: $2.77/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

September 27, 2015: $2.98/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

September 27, 2014: $3.74/g (U.S. Average: $3.34/g)

September 27, 2013: $3.90/g (U.S. Average: $3.41/g)

September 27, 2012: $4.14/g (U.S. Average: $3.79/g)

September 27, 2011: $3.91/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:



Santa Barbara- $4.21/g, down 8.4 cents per gallon from last week's $4.30/g.

Los Angeles- $4.37/g, down 2.2 cents per gallon from last week's $4.39/g.

Ventura- $4.35/g, down 1.2 cents per gallon from last week's $4.36/g.

Nationally, gas has fallen .7 cents in the last week for an average of $3.17. That's up 3.8 from a month ago and $1.00 higher than a year ago.

"Average gas prices saw little change from a week ago, declining slightly. But overall, prices remained near 2021's peak price set in early August due to Covid-19 supply and demand imbalances," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "Relief in average gas prices has really only shown up west of the Rockies thus far, and may continue to be delayed by an active hurricane season which has prevented gas prices from their normal seasonal decline. While I am optimistic that we eventually will see a decline in price, the drop is not likely to be as noticeable as I had anticipated due to the above average hurricane season and as demand remains seasonally strong."