Gas prices on Sunday were nearly 35 cents higher than a year ago in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The average price of gas in Bakersfield has gone up about 0.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging to $3.25 per gallon.
The national average, however, has fallen 1.1 cents per gallon, averaging $2.50 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.
Prices in Bakersfield on Sunday were 34.3 cents higher than the same day a year ago and are 8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.
GasBuddy lists gas prices in Bakersfield for previous years as follows:
