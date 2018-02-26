Gas prices on Sunday were nearly 35 cents higher than a year ago in Bakersfield

Johana Restrepo
10:26 AM, Feb 26, 2018
1 hour ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The average price of gas in Bakersfield has gone up about 0.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging to $3.25 per gallon. 

The national average, however, has fallen 1.1 cents per gallon, averaging $2.50 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

Prices in Bakersfield on Sunday were 34.3 cents higher than the same day a year ago and are 8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

GasBuddy lists gas prices in Bakersfield for previous years as follows:

  • $2.90 in 2017
  • $2.25 in 2016
  • $3.02 in 2015
  • $3.74 in 2014
  • $4.20 in 2013

