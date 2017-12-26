Gas prices take a dip in Bakersfield in the past week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The average price of gas in Bakersfield has fallen approximately 3.4 cents per gallon in the past week, according to GasBuddy's survey of 300 gas outlets in Bakersfield.

Gas averaged $3.06 on Christmas day, according to GasBuddy.

In the last week, the national average has increased by one cent to $2.43 a gallon.

Gas prices in Bakersfield are about 10.2 cents per gallon lower than they were a month ago, according to GasBuddy.