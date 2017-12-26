Gas prices take a dip in Bakersfield in the past week

2:31 PM, Dec 26, 2017
gas | bakersfield | stations | outlets | local news
Copyright 2012 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The average price of gas in Bakersfield has fallen approximately 3.4 cents per gallon in the past week, according to GasBuddy's survey of 300 gas outlets in Bakersfield. 

Gas averaged $3.06 on Christmas day, according to GasBuddy. 

In the last week, the national average has increased by one cent to $2.43 a gallon. 

Gas prices in Bakersfield are about 10.2 cents per gallon lower than they were a month ago, according to GasBuddy. 

 

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News