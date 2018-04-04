Get a taste of Italy without leaving Kern County at Italian Heritage Dante Association

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - If you want to get a taste of Italy without traveling overseas, the Italian Heritage Dante Association is holding its monthly five-course dinner on Wednesday.

The Italian Heritage Dinner will be at the Association's location on Wilson Road from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Dinner is served family-style for $20.

Reservations can be made by calling 661-831-0867.