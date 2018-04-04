Get a taste of Italy without leaving Kern County at Italian Heritage Dante Association

Fair
HI: 83°
LO: 57°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - If you want to get a taste of Italy without traveling overseas, the Italian Heritage Dante Association is holding its monthly five-course dinner on Wednesday.
The Italian Heritage Dinner will be at the Association's location on Wilson Road from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Dinner is served family-style for $20.
Reservations can be made by calling 661-831-0867.
Two of the people involved in a deadly crash that killed five people on Highway 43 about two weeks ago will be laid to rest this Saturday.
The 4th installment of Dancing at Stars is scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the Stars Theater Restaurant.
Inventors, creators and makers will get a chance to showcase their talents this weekend during CSUB's Annual Fab Fest.