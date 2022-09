BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Due to poor air quality expected on Tuesday, September 6th, Golden Empire Transit will be providing free rides to the commuting public.

Tuesday's Air Quality Index is expected to be 166, which is considered unhealthy and potentially hazardous to the general population.

Bakersfield residents are encouraged to ride on GET's fixed routes and On-Demand Paratransit service for free all day. On-Demand Microtransit service, however, will not be free.