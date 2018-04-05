GET Summer Youth Passes to go on sale this month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Summer Youth Passes for Golden Empire Transit will go on sale sometime this month.

The $20 pass gives unlimited rides during the month the pass is purchased.

The Summer Youth Passes are available for riders between 6 and 20-years-old during May, June, July, and August.

Passes can be bought through the Token Transit app or by texting "TOKEN" to 41411 to receive a download link. They can also be bought at the GET main office and Downtown Transit Center.

GET is also hosting a Summer Youth Pass social media contest on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter beginning May 1. Riders who post pictures and stories of how they are using the pass with the hashtag #GETSYP will be entered to win a free Summer Youth Pass.