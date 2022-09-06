GETBus offering free rides again Wednesday due to poor air quality

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Golden Empire Transit is once again offering free rides on all fixed routes and paratransit service on Wednesday, September 7th due to poor air quality.

The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District is predicting an Air Quality Index of 161 in Kern County on Wednesday. GETBus policy is to provide free transportation in the City of Bakersfield whenever the AQI is expected to be 155 or higher.

The free rides policy applies to all regular bus routes and the On-Demand Paratransit service. On-Demand Microtransit will not be a free service.