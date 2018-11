BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Girls 2 Girls is hosting a prom dress auction.

20 prom dresses will be auctioned off starting at $20, and the rest of the prom dresses will be donated to girls in the foster care system that attend the event. All proceeds will also be donated to the foster care system. This is the first time Girls 2 Girls will be holding this event.

The auction will be held at Garces Memorial High School on Saturday, November 17 at 5 p.m.