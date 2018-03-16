Golden Empire Transit expands summer youth pass program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Golden Empire Transit is expanding their Summer Youth Pass Program by one month for the 2018 season.

The program will now include the month of May.

The pass, which is twenty-dollars, provides riders between the ages of six and 20 with unlimited rides in May, June, July, and August.

Passes will go on sale in mid-April.

The pass can be bought by parents of riders over the age of six. Those who are in middle school, high school, and college can also purchase the passes at the GET main office, the Downtown Transit Center, and participating campus and retail centers.