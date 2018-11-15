Golden Empire Transit recruiting for board member

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield City Council is recruiting for an individual to serve on the Golden Empire Transit District Board due to the expiration of term of Cindy Parra, whose term expires January 6 of next year.

City representatives are nominated and appointed by the full council and must be residents of Bakersfield throughout their term.

Applications are available at the City Clerk's Office or at the City website. The applications must be returned to the City Clerk's Office by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, December 26.

For more information or assistance, contact the City Clerk's Office at (661) 326-3767.

Citizens interested in serving on the board are encouraged to contact each City Councilmember regarding their interest and qualifications.