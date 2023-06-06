Watch Now
Grand jury report recommends more security for county code compliance officers

A Kern County grand jury's report revealed that between 2015 and 2021, more than 130 incidents of threats, assaults, and false imprisonment have been carried out against code compliance officers.
Posted at 6:56 PM, Jun 05, 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Kern County grand jury report released on Monday, June 5 recommended more resources be provided to protect the safety of county code compliance officers, including assistance from sheriff's deputies and providing them with pepper spray to carry.

In the grand jury report titled "County of Kern Public Works Code Compliance: The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly," the grand jury noted that between 2015 and 2021, there were a total of 29 incidents of code compliance officers being attacked, assaulted, or being held against their will.

The report also states there were 108 incidents of code compliance officers being threatened, stalked, or having a weapon pointed at them.

In addition to safety concerns, the grand jury also found that many of the vehicles used by code compliance officers are old and incapable of transporting officers to properties on the kind of rugged terrain common in rural Kern.

