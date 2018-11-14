Gregory Boyle, founder of Homeboy Industries visits CSUB

Elisa Navarro
12:15 AM, Nov 14, 2018

THE FOUNDER OF HOMEBOY INDUSTRIES WAS IN BAKERSFIELD TONIGHT DELIVERING A SPEECH AT CSU BAKERSFIELD SPEAKING ON GANGS AND SOCIAL ENTERPRISE.

It was a full house at the Dore Theatre at CSU Bakersfield for the 14th annual Kegley Institute of Ethics fall lecture.

 

Founder of Homeboys Industries, Reverend Gregory Boyle, had a lecture about and social enterprise.

 

Homeboys Industries is the largest gang intervention, rehabilitation and re-entry program in the world, helping change the lives of hundreds of men and woman.  

