Gregory Boyle, founder of Homeboy Industries visits CSUB

Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 45°
THE FOUNDER OF HOMEBOY INDUSTRIES WAS IN BAKERSFIELD TONIGHT DELIVERING A SPEECH AT CSU BAKERSFIELD SPEAKING ON GANGS AND SOCIAL ENTERPRISE.
It was a full house at the Dore Theatre at CSU Bakersfield for the 14th annual Kegley Institute of Ethics fall lecture.
Founder of Homeboys Industries, Reverend Gregory Boyle, had a lecture about and social enterprise.
Homeboys Industries is the largest gang intervention, rehabilitation and re-entry program in the world, helping change the lives of hundreds of men and woman.
Cars of all makes, models, and years were front and center at the 2018 Fall Fling Car Show.
It was a full house at the Dore Theatre at CSU Bakersfield for the 14 th annual Kegley Institute of Ethics fall lecture.
A brush fire erupted near the 15 Freeway in the Devore area late Tuesday.
The blaze, dubbed the Sierra Fire, was reported shortly after 9…