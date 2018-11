BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - American jazz vocalist, songwriter, and actor Gregory Porter who was raised in Bakersfield is returning to perform at the Fox Theater (2001 H. St. Bakersfield, CA 93301) on Sunday, December 16, 2018.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale November 13, 2018 at TicketFly