BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Cops and firefighters will be back on the ice for the Guns-N-Hoses hockey game before Saturday's Bakersfield Condors game.

It's been three years since the two squads got on the ice to raise money for charity in this highly competitive rivalry.

Puck drops at 2 p.m. Call 324-puck and tell them you want a ticket for the game and proceeds will benefit the fundraiser.