Hall Ambulance service starts in Delano, McFarland

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Starting Friday, Hall Ambulance Service, Inc., will provide service to Delano and McFarland residents.

The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved the transfer of ownership of Delano Ambulance Service to Hall on Tuesday.

“When my husband started Hall Ambulance in 1971, he did so with the vision to introduce his standard of care to as many Kern County residents as possible,” said Lavonne C. Hall, president and CEO, in a statement. “From the company’s first expansion in 1975 (Arvin) to its most recent in 2014 (Wasco), Hall Ambulance has experienced steady growth built on a positive reputation of providing high-quality pre-hospital care to the communities we serve.”

With the acquisition, Hall Ambulance said it now provides service to 94% of Kern County. Harvey L. Hall founded Hall Ambulance Service, Inc. on Feb. 10, 1971.