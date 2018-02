The world famous Harlem Globetrotters are rolling into Bakersfield to put some smiles on the faces of kids in need.

The Harlem Globetrotters will be paying a visit to the patients of the Lauren Small Children's Center at Dignity Health Memorial Hospital on Monday morning.

This is all part of the team's 2018 amazing feats of basketball world tour.

The Globetrotters will be in full display at Rabobank Arena Monday, February 19 at 2:00 p.m.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -