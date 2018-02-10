Harris Elementary School celebrates Black History Month

Veronica Acosta
6:27 PM, Feb 9, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Harris Elementary School in southwest Bakersfield celebrated Black History Month by inviting special guests from the community to speak to students on Friday, Feb. 9th. 

The school wanted to make sure students understood the importance of the contributions made by African Americans throughout history, and locally.

There were community members present from all walks of life who not only spoke to students but also engaged in presentations and songs. 

