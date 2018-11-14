HealthSouth Bakersfield Rehabilitation Hospital hosting interview fair

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The HealthSouth Bakersfield Rehabilitation Hospital is looking for full-time registered nurses this week. They will be hosting an interview day on Thursday, November 15 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Potential candidates are welcome to come tour the facility and should be prepared to interview. A sign on bonus will be available as well as a Tuition Reimbursement Program and a Student Loan Forgiveness Program after one year of service and health benefits will be effective on date of hire.

Beginning on the first of the year, the inpatient hospital will be known as Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Bakersfield.