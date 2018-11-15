HealthSouth Bakersfield will offer on-site therapy dogs for patients

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - HealthSouth Bakersfield is partnering with Marley's Mutts Dog Rescue to offer on-site therapy dogs to their patients.

The therapists and dog handlers will work in tandem to enhance patients' physical rehabilitation. According to Marley's Mutts, the dogs are trained to provide both psychological and emotional comfort.

The dogs will be on-site on the first and third Wednesday of every month from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.