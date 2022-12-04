Helping human trafficking victims through community donations this holiday season

BAKERSFIELD, CALIF (KERO) — It is a time of giving and helping others. That is why the Kern County Human Trafficking Task Force is holding a donation drive to benefit the Family Justice Center foundation.

All donations will go to local victims of human trafficking who are in shelters and waiting for relocation. The task force is asking for community members to donate clothing, undergarments, blankets, and towels. The force is also accepting donations of hygiene products.

If you'd like to give, you can drop off items at the Ascend Real Estate office off Meany avenue until January 31st.