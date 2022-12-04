Watch Now
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Helping human trafficking victims through community donations this holiday season

Latest Kern County, California and US &amp; world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Posted at 9:56 AM, Dec 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-04 12:56:02-05

BAKERSFIELD, CALIF (KERO) — It is a time of giving and helping others. That is why the Kern County Human Trafficking Task Force is holding a donation drive to benefit the Family Justice Center foundation.

All donations will go to local victims of human trafficking who are in shelters and waiting for relocation. The task force is asking for community members to donate clothing, undergarments, blankets, and towels. The force is also accepting donations of hygiene products.

If you'd like to give, you can drop off items at the Ascend Real Estate office off Meany avenue until January 31st.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kern Living

Hosted by Ryan Nelson