Holiday Cottage grants over 1,000 foster children their holiday wishes

Morgan Wheeler
4:18 PM, Dec 21, 2017
holiday cottage | bakersfield | local news | foster children
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Over 1,000 foster children were granted their holiday wishes all thanks to Holiday Cottage. 

It was Holiday Cottage's 30th Anniversary and are beyond thrilled that they were able to grant the 1,000 foster children gifts.

According to members of Holiday Cottage, several foster children where granted two gifts as community members chose to fill both wishes.

