Holiday Cottage grants over 1,000 foster children their holiday wishes

Fair
HI: 57°
LO: 38°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Over 1,000 foster children were granted their holiday wishes all thanks to Holiday Cottage.
It was Holiday Cottage's 30th Anniversary and are beyond thrilled that they were able to grant the 1,000 foster children gifts.
According to members of Holiday Cottage, several foster children where granted two gifts as community members chose to fill both wishes.
The Mission at Kern County will be hosting their community Christmas meal on Saturday.
Happy holiday weekend! Today we will have partly cloudy skies in the lower 60's with moderate air quality. Overnight lows will be in the…
As Californian's hit the road this holiday weekend to celebrate, the California Highway Patrol will begin their Christmas Maximum Enforcement…
Administrative Battalion Chief John Frando with Bakersfield Fire Department confirmed with 23ABC that all their firefighters are…