Taft shooting victim ID'd by coroner's office as 31-year-old David Steelman

TAFT, Calif. - The Kern County Coroner's office has identified the man shot and killed in Taft on Wednesday.

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, 31-year-old David Ray Steelman, of Wofford Heights, was shot Wednesday morning. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

KCSO says Steelman was found around 5:48 a.m. at the intersection of Crystal Street and Olive Avenue.

At this time, KCSO doesn't have any suspect information, but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call KCSO at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 322-4040.