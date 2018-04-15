Honor Flight 32 returns home to a surprise at Garces Memorial High School

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Saturday night, 41 Vietnam veterans on Honor Flight 32 returned home from a trip to our nation's capital. While on the trip they met House Majority Leaders Kevin McCarthy.

The veterans were dropped off at Garces Memorial High School to cheers from family, friends and loved ones.

U.S. Army veteran Bill Gafford said the surprise was a welcome home he believes those who served in Vietnam always deserved.