Honor Flight 32 returns home to a surprise at Garces Memorial High School

41 Vietnam Veterans surprised at Garces Memorial High School
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Saturday night, 41 Vietnam veterans on Honor Flight 32 returned home from a trip to our nation's capital. While on the trip they met House Majority Leaders Kevin McCarthy.
The veterans were dropped off at Garces Memorial High School to cheers from family, friends and loved ones.
U.S. Army veteran Bill Gafford said the surprise was a welcome home he believes those who served in Vietnam always deserved.
"All the people that have come out and support the Vietnam veterans now because during Vietnam there wasn't many people that supported us it's really a great thing."
