Honor Flight Kern County's Lili Marsh named Senate District's 16's Woman of the Year

3:06 PM, Mar 12, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Honor Flight Kern County's Lili Marsh was named the Senate District's 16's Woman of the Year.

Senator Jean Fuller shared a photo on her Twitter of Marsh and her husband.

 

