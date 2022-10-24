Houchin Blood Bank blood and platelet drive coming to Tehachapi

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Tehachapi, Houchin Community Blood Bank, the Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District, and the Tehachapi Vineyard Church are teaming up to hold a blood and platelet drive in Tehachapi.

The next blood and platelet drive in Tehachapi will be taking place on Wednesday, November 2, from 10:00 am until 4:00 pm at the Tehachapi Vineyard Church locate at 502 Pinon Street in Tehachapi.

According to the American Red Cross, medical providers use 29,000 units of red blood cells on patients every day in the United States. A single car accident victim can require as many as 100 units of blood to survive.

Every 2 seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood or platelets, and those things can’t be created in a lab or substituted with another thing. The only place blood comes from is volunteer donors.

In response to the increase in donors at the last blood drive, Houchin Community Blood Bank says they are bringing extra staff and mobile donation units. HCBB is pre-scheduling donation appointments online at their website.

California Highway Patrol officers will also be on site at Tehachapi Vineyard Church conducting free child safety seat inspections. Officers will make sure parents are using the right type of carseats for their children and that the seats are properly installed.