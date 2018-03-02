Houchin Community Blood Bank very low on blood, looking for donations

Mostly Cloudy
HI: 62°
LO: 47°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Houchin Community Blood Bank is running very low on blood and is urgently asking for donations ahead of the weekend.
There is less than a three day supply of A+, O-, O+, B+ and B- blood going into the weekend, Houchin said Friday.
The flu made it difficult for supply to keep up with demand.
If you can donate, Houchin is open until 6 p.m. on Friday. On Saturday, Houchin is open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Both donor centers at 5901 Truxtun Avenue and 11515 Bolthouse Drive will be open.
Houchin Community Blood Bank is running very low on blood and is urgently asking for donations ahead of the weekend.
A llama was on the loose in a southwest Bakersfield neighborhood Friday morning.
The California Department of Education said Friday that the department will be taking a new step to help ensure the safety of students…
The California Interscholastic Federation has confirmed with 23ABC that beginning in 2019, girls will compete at the state wrestling…