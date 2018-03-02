Houchin Community Blood Bank very low on blood, looking for donations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Houchin Community Blood Bank is running very low on blood and is urgently asking for donations ahead of the weekend.

There is less than a three day supply of A+, O-, O+, B+ and B- blood going into the weekend, Houchin said Friday.

The flu made it difficult for supply to keep up with demand.

If you can donate, Houchin is open until 6 p.m. on Friday. On Saturday, Houchin is open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Both donor centers at 5901 Truxtun Avenue and 11515 Bolthouse Drive will be open.