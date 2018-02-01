Houchin to host drive for man in need of blood, platelets

Haze
HI: 71°
LO: 48°
This photo, posted on the Houchin Community Blood Bank Facebook page, shows Sal Rivera, a local man who is in need of bone marrow. A blood drive will be held for Rivera today through Feb. 10.
The Houchin Community Blood Bank will be holding a blood drive beginning today to help a man in need of bone marrow.
According to Houchin's Facebook page, Sal Rivera is need of a bone marrow match and "needs blood and platelets to keep his strength up while he waits for his match to be found."
Houchin will hold what it's calling "Sal's Blood Drive" starting today and running through Feb. 10.
The drive will be at the Bolthouse Drive location.
The Houchin Community Blood Bank will be holding a blood drive beginning today to help a man in need of bone marrow.
UPDATE (4:10 a.m.): PG&E officials tell 23ABC that an equipment failure caused this morning's power outage in Northwest Bakersfield.
Chair of the Kern County Board of Supervisors Mike Maggard gave the 20th Annual State of the County Address.
Local volunteers from Magdalene Hope were on the ground and ready to work Wednesday night, hoping to save the lives of victims of human…