Houchin to host drive for man in need of blood, platelets

5:47 AM, Feb 1, 2018
This photo, posted on the Houchin Community Blood Bank Facebook page, shows Sal Rivera, a local man who is in need of bone marrow. A blood drive will be held for Rivera today through Feb. 10. 

The Houchin Community Blood Bank will be holding a blood drive beginning today to help a man in need of bone marrow.

According to Houchin's Facebook page, Sal Rivera is need of a bone marrow match and "needs blood and platelets to keep his strength up while he waits for his match to be found."

Houchin will hold what it's calling "Sal's Blood Drive" starting today and running through Feb. 10. 

The drive will be at the Bolthouse Drive location. 

