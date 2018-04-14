House fire breaks out in east Bakersfield near Knotts St., east of River Blvd

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A home in east Bakersfield was left burnt after a fire broke out Friday, April 12th.

The home is on Knotts Street just east of River Boulevard between Wilshire Alley and Gage Street.

Bakersfield Fire Department crews were called out to the fire just after 9:30 p.m. Friday night.

The home was vacant, and crews are still investigating what could have caused the fire.