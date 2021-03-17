Housing Authority announces official launch of Rent and Utility Assistance Program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The Housing Authority of the County of Kern on Tuesday, announced the official launch of its Rent and Utility Assistance Program.

The program is jointly funded by federal grants from the County of Kern and City of Bakersfield. The program will help pay for up to 12-months of rent and utility bills for renting households with incomes up to 80% of the Area Median Income, who have been impacted by COVID-19 and meet eligibility criteria.

“We know that people in our community are struggling to pay their rent and utilities because of COVID-19” said Heather Kimmel, assistant executive director for the Housing Authority. “The Rent and Utility Assistance Program is a much-needed lifeline for struggling renters and their landlords, so that our community can focus on the recovery that lies ahead.”

The Housing Authority has launched a new website with eligibility information and directions to apply for assistance.

Links to the online and PDF applications can be found here.