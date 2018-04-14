Hundreds of Wasco residents benefit from free farmers market

WASCO, Calif. - Hundreds of Wasco residents received boxes full of produce from a farmers market for free on Saturday.

The Community Action Partnership of Kern Food Bank teamed up with Wasco Recreation and Parks District to bring food assistance to the area.

Around a third of the 26,000 pepole in Wasco live in Poverty, according to CAPK Food Bank.

Organizers provided a variety of fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables at Annin Park from 8 to 10 a.m.

Some residents even started lining up around 5:30 a.m.

CAPK program manager Jaime Orona says residents went home with around 40 to 50 pounds of produce.

More than 2,100 produce was given away.

The distribution was the first of many to come in Wasco, Orona said.