KEENE, Calif. - The identity of a pedestrian who was killed during a crash on Sunday has been released.

According to KCSO, around 9 p.m. on November 4, Christopher Lee Craven, 30, of Bakersfield was a pedestrian on State Route 58 west of State Route 223 in Keene when he was struck by a vehicle. Craven died at the scene from his injuries.

CHP-Bakersfield was the investigating agency. A postmortem examination will be conducted to confirm the cause and manner of death.