IHOP's National Pancake Day is about more than just giving away free pancakes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - IHOP restaurants nationwide are hosting their annual National Pancake Day on Tuesday, but what you may not know is that the organization does more than give out free pancakes on this day.

While enjoying a free stack of buttermilk pancakes, guests are asked to donate any amount to help kids facing critical diseases and disabilities.

IHOP has raised nearly $30 million dollars to date for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, Shriners Hospitals and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

National Pancake Day will go from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 27.

To take this celebration a step further, IHOP is also setting up a challenge for patients who have been treated at the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals to create an original pancake recipe.

Three finalists will be invited to IHOP's test kitchen in Los Angeles to make their pancake creations alongside breakfast experts.