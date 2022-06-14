Watch
It's World Blood Donor Day

Posted at 11:32 AM, Jun 14, 2022
(KERO) — Time to roll up a sleeve and give the gift of life. Today is World Blood Donor Day. The day helps raise awareness about the need for regular blood donations and it's a moment to thank donors.

Officials remind you that someone needs blood in the United States every two seconds while only two-percent of Americans are blood donors. Worldwide, more than 120 million units of blood are needed each year.

Houchin Community Blood Bank are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m at both their locations on Bolthouse Drive and Truxtun Avenue.

