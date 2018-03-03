Jack Beaton's memory lives on through local hockey team

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Knights are dedicating their season to Jack Beaton, one of the 58 killed in the Las Vegas shootings. Beaton died shielding his wife from the gun fire.

On President's Day the Knights traveled back to Vegas, playing less than ten miles from where Jack lost his life. The Knights won the championship game four to one. Head coach Paul Willet said, "Jack was definitely watching the game, and propelled us to that victory."

Saturday, the Knights play their biggest game of the season to date. If they win, they will clinch the number one seed before heading into the playoffs.