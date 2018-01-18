Jiffy Gas in Shafter robbed at gunpoint; suspects took $5k

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A Jiffy Gas Station in Shafter was robbed at gunpoint on Jan. 7 and the suspects were able to take $5,000 cash.

Two suspects, one wearing a ski mask, ran into the store with guns. One of them had a long gun, police say.

The suspects then ordered the employee to open a safe but the employee did not know the combination.

The employee was ordered to the ground and the suspects took the keys to his car and the store keys. Surveillance footage shows them leaving in a black GMC Yukon taking off.

Officers found the vehicle was stolen out of Wasco when they ran the plates seen on the video.

The stolen GMC was found on Jan. 8 in an orchard off of Lerdo Highway and west of Cherry Avenue.

Investigators are trying to gather DNA evidence from the vehicle.